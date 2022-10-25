Adidas Terminates Partnership with Kanye West

Home News Cait Stoddard October 25th, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Singer Kanye West is in more trouble because the shoe company Adidas have immediately terminated their partnership with the artist. Due to the terminated partnership West’s Yeezy branded products will no longer be displayed in stores and the payments will not go to West and his companies.

Adidas began its partnership with West in 2013 when the shoe company signed West’s brand away from rival Nike. Then in 2016 Adidas expanded its relationship with the artist by naming it “the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”

Today Adidas made a statement regarding how the companies feels about West‘s recent behaviors.

“We do not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. It is unacceptable, hateful and dangerous. West violated our values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.” said Adidas

With the following actions Adidas have taken, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt gave a high praise to Adidas for making the right decision.

“It illustrates that antisemitism is unacceptable and creates consequences. Without a doubt, Adidas has done the right thing by cutting ties with Ye after his vicious antisemitic rants,” he said in a statement. “In the end, Adidas’ action sends a powerful message that antisemitism and bigotry have no place in society. Adidas has made a very strong statement of putting people over profits.” said Greenblatt