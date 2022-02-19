Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Exclusively For His Physical Stemplayer

Home News Alison Alber February 19th, 2022 - 8:31 PM

After a week of headlines, Kanye West (or Ye), announced he will be releasing his upcoming new album Donda 2 exclusively on his Stemplayer. West justified his decision with the low royalties streaming portals like Spotify or Apple Music pay the artists.

The rapper announced his decision over his Instagram. West has been very active on his Instagram lately, bashing old friends like Kid Cudi and the new boyfriend of his future ex-wife, Pete Davidson.

Now, it is to point out, for fans who want to buy the portable stemplayer, it will cost them $200 and the quantity is limited to 3000. West’s stemplayer was announced around the same time he released his long anticipated Donda album. The album also caused for the one or the other scandal after it became clear the album featured a song with controversial shock rocker Marilyn Manson. He has also been confirmed to be a leading producer on Donda 2.

West announced a one of a kind performance of Donda 2 for it’s release date (02/22) at the Miami LoanDepot Park. The rapper also recently made headlines when he demanded an apology for Travis Scott from pop star Billie Eilish after she helped out a fan during her concert. Eilish made a comment after which West took as a dig towards Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

