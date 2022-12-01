Kanye West No Longer Buying Social Media Platform Parler

Home News Cait Stoddard December 1st, 2022 - 6:09 PM

Today cnn.com has reported that Kanye West will no longer be buying Parler which is an alternative social media platform favored by conservatives. Earlier today Parler went on Twitter to announce their departure with West.

In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. — Parler (@parler_app) December 1, 2022

“We mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Parler is not the first company to part ways with West because in recent weeks West has lost a number of lucrative business deals over his antisemitic remarks. In October the sportswear maker Adidas said it had ended its partnership with West and other partnerships, including with Gap and Balenciaga, have ended things as well.

On another note West has claimed the Internal Revenue Service froze most of his accounts due to an unpaid tax bill that is worth $50 million.