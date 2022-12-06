Hangout Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Paramore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flume and More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 6th, 2022 - 3:38 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today Hangout Music Festival has announced their 2023 lineup which is set to take place at the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 19-21. The event is the ultimate kickoff to summer, a weekend defined by dancing in the sand with your best friends while listening to your favorite pop, dance, and rock artists at one of North America’s most beautiful beaches.

The legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers will set the tone for those looking to get after it on the beach. Pop-punk is alive and well at Hangout with Paramore leading the way supported by Mayday Parade and The Maine, and the various sub-genres of pop-rock, indie-rock and americana are well-represented with The Backseat Lovers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Noah Kahan, COIN and Alabama’s own The Vegabonds.

The present and future of pop and singer-songwriting will be waiting for you too. Prepare to get lost in the hypnotic R&B of SZA who is about to drop her long-awaited new album SOS, dance your heart out at Calvin Harris and Lil Nas X, swoon over brotherly indie trio AJR and the iconic Tove Lo and find out what all the hype is about at Ashe, Stephen Sanchez, Jessie Murph, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Hip-hop comes proper to Hangout this year, with the festival rolling out the red carpet for A$AP Mob’s FERG, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, the fiercely independent Russ, Baton Rouge’s Kevin Gates, and reigning queen of Memphis rap, GloRilla. Grammy-winning R&B bassist Thundercat rounds out the bill with his larger than life live spectacle.

Nothing tops a dance music throw down with all of your best friends on the beach, and this year’s Hangout lineup is fully loaded. Leading the charge is Aussie export Flume and genre-bending producer Skrillex. Electronic anthems continue with larger than life dance icons REZZ and Alison Wonderland, while chiller strains can be found at Gryffin, Said The Sky, Big Wild and Two Feet. House heads can unite at John Summit, Dr. Fresch, Aluna and HoneyLuv.

Also with a nod to its southern roots, Hangout sprinkles in some country vibes too with Priscilla Block, MIKE., and Kidd G.

For tickets and information visit www.hangoutmusicfest.com

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin