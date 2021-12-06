Hangout Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Fall Out Boy, Zedd, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers and More

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 5:19 PM

From May 20-22, 2022, some of the biggest names in music are coming to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, for this year’s Hangout Music Festival. Headlining the festival on Friday is Fall Out Boy, Post Malone, Kane Brown, Zedd and Maren Morris; Saturday’s headliners include Halsey, Doja Cat, Illenium and Leon Bridges; and Sunday’s headliners are Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers and Louis The Child.

“With its 2022 lineup, Hangout once again has provided something for everyone,” reads the press release. “For three unforgettable days, attendees will gather together on the stunning white sand beaches of Southern Alabama’s famed Gulf Shores for a community-focused festival that has become a favorite for fans and performers alike since its debut in 2010. Part music festival and part immersive travel experience, guests will also get the chance to take part in a variety of activities and events that help to make Hangout a true music vacation.”

Although pop-punk legends Fall Out Boy were able to continue their rescheduled Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Green Day, they had to pull out of the New York and Boston tour dates due to a team member contracting COVID-19. At the beginning of the year, their talent was recognized by the White House with an appearance at Joe Biden’s inauguration concert.

Joining them on Friday are several country singers, including Kane Brown and Maren Morris. Morris was part of several festivals throughout the year, such as Moon Crush and the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi