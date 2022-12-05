Mad Cool Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The Black Keys, And Sam Smith

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Today the Mad Cool Festival announced their initial line-up for their event which will take place from July 6 – 8 2023 in Madrid. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the first confirmed headliners for the event and he band will celebrate their 40 anniversary at the sixth edition of Mad Cool Festival. Also The Black Keys are another headliner for this event, their sharp riffs and perfect blend of rock and blues makes their live show an unmissable one.

As a special stop on his XXV tour, global pop icon Robbie Williams will be playing Mad Cool for the first time. American singer Lizzo’s performance will be her first ever show in Madrid, promising big doses of catchy rhythms and hits like “Juice” or “About Damn Time.” Also joining the new line-up are huge names in crossover pop, Sam Smith, Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Nas X.

Spanish group Delaporte will revolutionise the stage with their playful mix of electronic sounds and lots of dancing, while The Blessed Madonna and Honey Dijon will be in charge of bringing good vibes late into the night.

Breakout pop star Rina Sawayama joins the line-up alongside iconic popsters The 1975, performing their new album Being Funny in a Foreign Language at Mad Cool 2023. Mercy Nominated Nova Twins will bring revolutionary, rebellious rock from the UK whilst American legends Queens of the Stone Age will guide audiences through their stoner rock sound with huge riffs. Also joining this first announcement are the influential Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós.

Mad Cool 2023 offers 3 full days of live music where you can enjoy performances from an array of the worlds biggest bands and artists, offering first class live shows to thousands of attendees at what is becoming an essential name in music festivals.

General sale of three-day tickets will begin on December 15th at 11am, while the general sale of a day tickets will begin on December 29th at 11am.

Regular three-day ticket – 195€ + booking fee , VIP three-day ticket – 490€ + booking fee. Normal day tickets – 85€ + booking fee and VIP day tickets – 195€ + booking fee.

For more information go to www.madcoolfestival.es