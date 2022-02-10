Tove Lo Shares Mesmerizing New Video For “How Long”

Home News Lauren Floyd February 10th, 2022 - 6:16 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Tove Lo expresses her vulnerable side in the new video for her love-stricken single “How Long.” She asks her lover how long? “How long have you loved another while I’m dreaming of us together?” It’s safe to say we’ve all been there before: striving for their acceptance while refusing to let go.

Telling someone how you truly feel can be hard but Tove Lo makes it look dreamy in these tactically simple yet touching visuals. Lo stands alone in front a black backdrop, dressed in a sequined mini dress as if stood up by her lover at the dance. The camera effects give a kaleidoscope feel as mascara-stained tears run down her face. She gives a striking performance telling of her acting chops she showed in her acting debut in the critically acclaimed Erik Poppe-directed feature film The Emigrants. The video is directed by Kenten and was hailed by MTV as “ecstasy to the ears.”

The upbeat instruments of the song may relieve some sadness felt by its message– its overall pop tone characteristic to the Swedish singer-songwriter. Speaking about the collaboration, Tove Lo reveals, “’How Long’ is about love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it’s so beautiful in all its darkness.” “How Long” was also featured in the HBO Max hit series Euphoria, according to mxdwn, with its ethereal visuals resembling that of the show. Could that have been Kenten’s influence?

Currently, she is in the recording studio working on new music, and is slated to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer, with more live dates to be added soon.