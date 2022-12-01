Paramore Teases Short Clip of New Song “The News”

Home News Karan Singh December 1st, 2022 - 2:36 PM

Paramore performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Paramore‘s return has been one of the biggest stories of 2022 and will continue to make the headlines next year. The group’s next record is set to release in February, with singles and performances and tour dates all contributing to the excitement around it. Most recently, the group posted a snippet of what many believe will be their next single.

As per a TikTok video, “The News” looks prepared to drop next Thursday. It is listed as the second song on the This Is Why tracklist, so this isn’t exactly a long shot.

The clip, which was posted yesterday, shows vocalist Hayley Williams mailing a CD of “The News” to a fan called ‘gwizzle’ — a name mentioned on the band’s cryptic website paramore.net. It is also the TikTok handle of a fan.

Last year, Williams delivered a CD copy of her solo song “My Limb” to a fan in Nashville, and it seems as though she’s keeping this tradition of promoting new music alive. (NME)

