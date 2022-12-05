SZA Announces New Album SOS for December 2022 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2022 - 1:58 PM

Today pitchfork.com announced that artist SZA will release her new album, SOS, during her performance of the song “Shirt” on Saturday Night Live. Just as SZA finished performing the song, a screen behind her briefly read “SOS 12/9.” Also late last month SZA showed the album art for SOS which matches the famous photo of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the diving board of a yacht. The new record is SZA’s follow-up to her 2017 album, Ctrl. In October the singer shared the single “Shirt” with a video featuring actor and musician Lakeith Stanfield.

In light of the released date of SZA‘s upcoming album, stereogum.com has reported that the sing revealed the tracklist on a social post asking followers which of two formats they preferred for the back cover display. The album includes features by Phoebe Bridgers, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott and Don Toliver. The singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U” and “Shirt” are on the album, as well as “Blind,” which SZA performed on SNL.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

SOS Tracklist

01 “S.O.S.”

02 “Kill Bill”

03 “Seek & Destroy”

04 “Low”

05 “Love Language”

06 “Blind”

07 “Used” (Feat. Don Toliver)

08 “Snooze”

09 “Notice Me”

10 “Gone Girl”

11 “Smoking On My Ex Pack”

12 “Ghost In The Machine” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

13 “FZF”

14 “Nobody Gets Me”

15 “Conceited”

16 “Special”

17 “Too Late”

18 “Far”

19 “Shirt”

20 “Open Arms” (Feat. Travis Scott)

21 “I Hate U”

22 “Good Days”

23 “Forgiveness” (Feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)

