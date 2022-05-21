Skrillex Cancels Upcoming Festival Performance To Focus On New Albums

Home News Mohammad Halim May 21st, 2022 - 12:55 PM

The legend that brought edm fans hits such as “Bangerang” and “Where Are U Now” featuring Justin Bieber, the DJ had some sad news regarding the upcoming festivals. Skrillex, also known as Sonny Moore, announced that he won’t be attending Tampa Sunset and Detroit Movement festivals which arrive later this month. These showings, according to NME would mark Skrillex’s second and third showings of the year, followed by his first at the Sunset Musical Festival.

The artist took the time to announce his disappearance on his instagram page, “Over the past few months I’ve been working very hard on finishing my albums and haven’t had enough time to prepare for the upcoming shows” Skrillex wrote, “I hope you can all understand that this was a very difficult decision for me to make but I’ll be back soon with the show you all deserve.” The post now has over 65 thousand likes and nearly 2,500 comments all in support of the artist.

Fans, however, noticed a slight detail in his statement. It has been since 2014 that Skrillex has released a full album with his debut Recess. Since then, the artist has been making hit singles, like “Butterflies“. Very popular in fact, that his popularity made him one of the biggest edm artists. Reaching 10 million followers on Instagram. His announcement said that he is currently working on albums- which means that the dj is working on more than one. The fans couldn’t be more stoked, as this will be a mark in edm history.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi