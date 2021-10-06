Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2022 Announces Lineup Including Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz and More

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 2:19 PM

Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival has announced their lineup for 2022, the first year back since the beginning of the pandemic. According to a statement from their release their lineup includes “Tame Impala, Porter Robinson, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz and GRiZ, along with over 125 world-renowned and on the rise artists across a broad musical spectrum. OMF 2022 will be celebrating its five-year anniversary with the four day music, arts, wellness and camping experience which will once again take over Sunshine Grove’s 800-acre nature paradise from Thursday, March 3rd through Sunday, March 6th in Okeechobee, Florida.”

Okeechobee is in the middle of Florida, which is known for its expansive green space and amazing nature: “The festival’s three main stages – Be, Here, and Now – will be set amongst the expansive tropical pine and palmetto forests and lush meadowlands that have become the signature backdrop of the festival. All day beachside music and swimming oasis Aquachobee will return, as will Sheik ‘N’ Beik’s Jungle 51 dusk-till-dawn party, and the fiery late night performances of Incendia.”

Alongside all of the performers that will be taking the stage there will also be immersive art experiences, pop-up shows, culinary treats, health & wellness programming and more. From yoga and sound baths to bazaar-like shops and performance areas, the cultural and artistic epicenter that is Chobeewobee Village will come to life with its surprise treasures and delights. Keeping Mother Earth in mind, OMF takes steps every year of increasing its going green initiatives and implements recycling and food rescue protocols while raising awareness through the Leave No Trace initiative. OMF proudly partners with HeadCount every year and partners with local nonprofits that are featured at HeadCount’s Participation Row and to help give back to the community.

Tame Impala, among lots of the other performers that are part of the lineup, have just started performing live again, and are going to be playing Hollywood Bowl in early November. Likewise, Megan Thee Stallion has also been on the road, most recently making an appearance at Governor’s Ball in New York City.