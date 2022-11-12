The Blessed Madonna Debuts First New Track In Five Years “Serotonin Moonbeams” Featuring Uffie

Home News Gracie Chunes November 12th, 2022 - 2:16 PM

On Friday, November 11, Marea Stamper, better known as The Blessed Madonna, released her first single in five years, Serotonin Moonbeams,” featuring Uffie. Stamper was also recently signed to Warner Records and will be headlining her own event, We Still Believe party, in London on Friday, November 18.

Staying in line with was the Blessed Madonna typically releases, “Serotonin Moonbeams” is celebratory and fun house music at its finest. Stamper is known for her electric dance music that is perfect for festivals and raves. She even recently collaborated with pop artist Dua Lipa on their album Club Future Nostalgia. Stamper has become the voice of Saturday night radio, remixed with artists like Florence and the Machine and has even been immortalised as a character in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Stream “Serotonin Moonbeams” here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna