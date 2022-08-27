Sam Smith & Kim Petras Announce Collaborative New Single “Unholy”

Home News Finneas Gregory August 27th, 2022 - 5:23 PM

Popular pop musicians Sam Smith and Kim Petras have recently announced that they are collaborating on a new single titled “Unholy.” According to an article from NME, the pair shared a brief preview of the song on TikTok before officially announcing the song on their Twitter profiles on Thursday, August 26.

Smith’s announcement stated: “UNHOLY @kimpetras Coming soon” alongside a couple of photos of the two musicians.

Petras’ announcement from earlier this week stated: “2 new songs next month finally getting out of popstar jail.”

Besides this recent collaboration, Smith and Petras have been very busy this year.

Petras released her new EP Slut Pop in February. Her second full-length album, Turn Off The Light was released in 2019.

Smith released their newest single “Love Me More” in April of this year. In an interview from that period, Smith discussed their feelings behind this recent release, stating: “It’s taken a lifetime to express this type of joy and honesty in my music. I’m so happy to have you all here with me. I hope you love it.”

Overall, fans of Smith and fans of Petras are likely anxiously awaiting the impending release of their new collaborative single, “Unholy,” and are likely awaiting to see what these two incredible artists work on next.

Photo Credit: Tori Kerr