The 1975 Play Three Songs From Their New Album Live For First Time

The English pop-rock group The 1975 debuted their live performances of three separate tracks off of their new album, Funny In A Foreign Language, released October 14 via Dirty Hit. The performance took place as the band kicks off its Fall 2022 tour in support of the new project.

According to Stereogum, the show took place on November 3 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with the outing entitled “The 1975 At Their Very Best.” The charming set for the show gives the appearance of being inside of a house, with doors, stairs, a television and other furniture placed in the background.

Footage of the performance uploaded to YouTube by user Skool Limo shows the band in all of its glory, allowing fans all over the world to hear The 1975 perform new tracks “The 1975,” “About you” and “When We Are Together” for the first time from their homes. Even through lens of a fan recording, the ethereal and upbeat performance of the three new tracks is able to come across immaculately, laying bare the fact that the 2002-founded band is, indeed, at their peak.

Listen to the first live performances of “The 1975,” “About You” and “When We Are Together” via YouTube below.

Funny In A Foreign Language follows the band’s 2020 project Notes on a Conditional Form. The 1975 is scheduled to headline the 2023 TRMSMT Festival alongside Pulp and Sam Fender.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna