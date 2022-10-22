Nosaj Thing Enlists Toro y Moi For New Song & Video “Condition”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 22nd, 2022 - 1:24 PM

On Wednesday, October 19, Los Angeles producer and artist Nosaj Thing shares the fourth single, “Condition,” from his upcoming album Continua, set to be released Friday, October 28. The new song features Toro y Moi, with Chaz Bear‘s assistance on vocals and piano, Amir Yaghmai on the viola, Mike Andrews on synth and Sunny Levine with additional production.

The relaxing song and video features aesthetic visuals mixed in with camcorder footage, creating an overall chill and comforting vibe.

Nosaj Thing’s expertise in crafting exquisite soundscapes explain his journey through Los Angeles, from noise and punk shows at DIY venue The Smell, to his debut sets at Low End Theory, to shows with Toro y Moi, The xx and The Weeknd. Closely following the album release, Nosaj Thing will perform with Toro y Moi at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 29.

Continua track list is as follows:

Stream “Conditions” here.

Pre-order Continua here.