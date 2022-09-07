Nosaj Thing Announces New Album Continua For October 2022 Release, Shares New Single “We Are” Featuring Hyukoh

Home News Roy Lott September 7th, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Los-Angeles-based producer Jason Ching, also known as Nosaj Thing, has announced his upcoming fifth album, Continua, which is set to be released on October 27. The 10-track album features a stacked list of collaborations including HYUKOH, Toro y Moi, Kazu Makino (Blonde Redhead), serpentwithfeet, Sam Gendel, Coby Sey, Julianna Barwick, Mike Andrews, Slauson Malone, Pink Siifu, Panda Bear & Eyedress. Along with the album’s announcement, Nosaj Thing shares the new track “We Are” featuring HYUKOH, which follows the Julianna Barwick-featuring song “Blue Hour” that was released earlier this month.

“We Are” is a distorted yet groovy produced tune that incorporates hip-hop, jazz that one would bop their head to at a music festival or boiler room DJ set. Check it out below.

Continua follows his 2017 album Parallels. Throughout his career, he has played shows with Toro y Moi, The xx and The Weeknd. His live experiences were conceived with Tokyo-based AV savant Daito Manabe. Chung’s music carries such visceral humanity it feels like a disservice to refer to the ‘mood’ which pervades his records.