The XX’s Oliver Sim Cancels Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Federico Cardenas September 2nd, 2022 - 9:06 PM

The XX

Oliver Sim, the bassist/vocalist from English indie rock band The xx, has announced that he will be cancelling all of his upcoming tour dates for Fall of 2022, according to Pitchfork. The tour, originally announced in July 2022, was set to kick off on September 29. The musician took to Instagram to deliver the news to fans.

The tour was originally intended to support Oliver Sim’s debut album as a solo artist, Hideous Bastard, scheduled to release on September 9 via Young. In his statement, Sim explains that these cancellations are especially difficult in light of why he created the new album, stating that “Part of the reason hideous bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live.”

He goes on, without giving too many specific details, to explain that the tour is not going to work out as planned: “timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.” Sim states that “The shows booked for September and October are sadly not going to be able to happen so we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear these songs in a room together,” suggesting that the Fall shows may be rescheduled for the future.

He closes his statement by apologizing for the inconvenience, but promising to put “on a very hideous show for you very soon,” while noting that refunds for any tickets are available at the point of purchase. See Oliver Sim’s statement below.

Oliver Sim has previously promoted Hideous Bastard with the release of singles “Hideous,” “GMT” and “Fruit.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer