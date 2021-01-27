Mica Levi Releases New Album Blue Alibi Featuring Yung Lean and Coby Sey and Shares New Video for “Waves”

Home News Krista Marple January 27th, 2021 - 7:35 PM

Mica Levi , by Daniel Bergeron. Contact Getty Contour, for licensing. No PR/No Release on file

Pop artist Mica Levi has released another surprise album, Blue Alibi, after just releasing Ruff Dog in mid-December of last year. The December album release was Levi’s debut album as a solo artist. With the release of Blue Alibi, Levi has released a brand new music video for “Waves,” the 10th song on the album.

On Blue Alibi, musicians like Young Lean, also known as Jonatan Leandoer, Coby Sey, Brother May and Relax Kevin make an appearance on the tracks. Along with that, CURL, a collective from London that consists of Levi, Brother May and Sey, is featured on two of the tracks.

<a href="https://micalevi.bandcamp.com/album/blue-alibi">Blue Alibi by Mica Levi</a>

“Waves” is a smoothly orchestrated song that holds a gentle, peaceful tone throughout the entirety of it. The calming aura that “Waves” gives off is used to represent what being surrounded by real ocean waves is like.

“This is about our friends Zako and Finn. Finn worked on a pretty troubled off-grid cannabis farm for 3 years in L.A. and then at age 23-24 used the money to buy his own sailing boat. Zako was working for another person helping them on the sailing boat from Cape Ferret to South America. He then met Finn on the docks of a bay in Venezuela where Finn was fixing his new boat. Then they sailed off into the sunset. Finn made me a video for this song,” said Levi according to Pitchfork.

The “Waves” video is a simple compilation made up of unrelated yet calming video clips. It starts off with a horse along a road and then transitions to clouds, a bird and eventually, waves.

Prior to the beginning of their solo career, Levi had been releasing music under the name Micachu. Along with that, Levi was a member of the band Micachu and The Shapes, which was recently renamed as Good Sad Happy Bad. Their most recent release, Shades, debuted in October.

Blue Alibi Track List:

1. Whack (feat. CURL)

2. Rose

3. Liquorice (feat. Relax Kevin)

4. Sticks & Stones (feat. Jonatan Leandoer)

5. Monk

6. Between (feat. Relax Kevin)

7. Out of Memory Interlude (feat. CURL)

8. Om Om Om Om (feat. Brother May)

9. Blue Shit

10. Waves

11. Outro