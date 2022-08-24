Nosaj Thing Shares Intricate New Song” Blue Hour” Featuring Julianna Barwick

Home News Roy Lott August 24th, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Los Angeles producer and artist Nosaj Thing returns with his new single “Blue Hour” featuring Julianna Barwick. This song finds Nosaj Thing reuniting with Barwick after she featured him on her 2020 album Healing Is A Miracle and will be featured on Nosaj Thing’s forthcoming fifth album Continua. A release date and tracklist will be revealed at a later date. “Blue Hour” has a soft and dreamy trap beat with Barwick’s angelic vocals singing over it. Listen to it below.

Continua is Nosaj Thing’s first new album since 2017’s Parallels. In 2020, Nosaj Thing collaborated with 박혜진 Park Hye Jin for their mellow electronic track “Clouds.” Since his first debut EP in 2006, he has released four full-length studio albums, and 3 EP’s. He has also produced songs for Kid Cudi, Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper. Chance The Rapper also joined Nosaj Thing on his track “Cold Stares” from his 2015 album Fated. He has also collaborated with Toro Y Moi and Kazu Mikino.