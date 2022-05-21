FKJ Announces New Album V I N C E N T For June 2022 Release, Shares New Single “A Moment Of Mystery” Featuring Toro y Moi

Home News Abigail Lee May 21st, 2022 - 5:56 PM

Following a five year gap since an album release and a three-year gap since an EP release, FKJ (French Kiwi Juice) will release a new album, V I N C E N T, on June 10, 2022 via Mom + Pop. Leading up to the album’s debut, FKJ and Toro y Moi shared their collaboration, a single called “A Moment of Mystery.” This is the third single off of FKJ’s V I N C E N T, following “Way Out” and “Greener.”

Listen to the song here:

FKJ is perhaps best known for his roles as a producer and remixer, working with artists including PinkPantheress and Moses Sumney. With his second album, FKJ seeks to create a space for himself as “an artist in his own right.” Having been praised for his “‘one-man-band’ live shows, and having over a billion streams across all music platforms,” FKJ is already creating the space for a successful release.

His collaboration with Toro y Moi are an exciting addition to the album, particularly because they have led an exciting year. The collaborators released an album just one month ago on April 29, 2022 and three singles leading up to it.

The combined work sounds pensive and ethereal. It discusses communication and lapses one may or may not endure there: “I speak in tongues and I roll my eyes/You get the meaning…/Even through the phone/Each text is like a brand new screening.”

In discussing their song together, the pair described how they effortlessly experimented together. FKJ said, “The energy was real smooth and we got in the zone quickly. We couldn’t stop playing. Even if sometimes we’d try to take a break to write and structure something we would end up getting distracted by all these toys in the studio and start jamming again for another hour or two. At the end of the session we had all these demos. I took them back home and played with them. The next time I came to San Francisco, Chaz and I met again and chose a couple of them to finish, including “A Moment of Mystery” which made it to this album.”

Toro y Moi described how they came up with the lyrics: “I ended up writing about the moments of desire and the tension we feel when we’re away from loved ones. I want the listener to feel as if things are open ended with the person on the other side.”

V I N C E N T Tracklist

1. Way Out

2. Greener feat. Santana

3. Us

4. The Mission

5. Can’t Stop feat. Little Dragon

6. IHM

7. Brass Necklace feat. ((( O )))

8. Different Masks For Different Days

9. A Moment Of Mystery feat. Toro Y Moi

10. Let’s Live

11. Once Again I Close My Eyes

12. New Life

13. Does It Exist

14. Stay A Child