Nosaj Thing Teams Up With Pink Siifu On New Song & Video “Look Both Ways”

Los Angeles-based music producer Nosaj Thing shares new single “Look Both Ways” ahead of his pending fifth album Continua (due October 27, 2022). The fresh new cut features guest vocals by Pink Siifu, alongside Amir Yaghmai on the viola, Scoop DeVille on drum production and D-Styles on cuts.

The song is not your average hip-hop flavor; with the aforementioned instrumentalists and vocal appearance, “Both Ways” follow a similar formula that overseas sensation and former Bjork beau Tricky attempted back in the late ’90s with his Cypress Hill-assisted cut “It’s Real” (1999). Both songs have a haunting vibe to them, but follow a very serious narrative when dealing with the topic of competition.

In “Both Ways”, Siifu raps about the dangers of not only crossing streets amid incoming traffic to seek what one truly craves, but also uses it as a double-entendre when disclosing the avoidance of competition and seeping away from any official (presumably law enforcement) that poses a threat to his journey.

Aside from the subject matter, the song produced a captivating music video. Shot during the late hours of night, Siifu’s character is shown wandering abandoned buildings and street lit parking lots as the song plays.

The visual has so far acclaimed over 60,000 views since its four-day upload on the YouTube site.

You may view the video here after the jump: