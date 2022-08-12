Panda Bear & Sonic Boom Share Hypnotic New Music Video For “Danger”

Home News Federico Cardenas August 12th, 2022 - 9:39 PM

Panda Bear

The duo of singer-songwriter and musician Panda Bear of Animal Collective and English vocalist and musician Sonic Boom has released a new music video for their track “Danger.” The song comes off of the two artists’ new collaborative album Reset, released today via Domino.

“Danger” sees the duo continue their exploration of the fusion of classic and modern styles, taking influence from the sugar rush sounds of the 1950s and 1960s, and fusing them with modern electronic production. The overall sound of the track is a mixture between nostalgic, calm and upbeat, contrasted with lyrical themes that reflect anxiety and longing, with the chorus of the track singing “Danger, when you drift, get up over me, I’m in danger, when I drift, get up over me”

The music video for the track, directed by Fernanda Pereira, highlights the dancing of dancers Filipa Peraltinha and Vera Alves. The two dancers are placed on a stage drowned in trippy visual effects and harsh, strobing lighting that obscures many of their movements, working to create a unique and unsettling atmosphere that works as a beautiful companion to the enigmatic and euphoric track. Watch the music video for “Danger” via YouTube below.

“Danger” follows the two previous music videos the duo has released in support of Reset: “Go On” and “Eye of the Edge.” The release of Reset follows Panda Bear’s previous 2019 album Buoys, and Sonic Boom’s previous album, 2020’s All Things Being Equal.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela