Moby & serpentwithfeet Release New EP On Air (Versions)

Moby is at his fearless with record label Always Centered at Night, alongside a full-length EP/sampler servicing to an emerging artist’s godsend talent per the recording “On Air”.

As of late, electronic producer Moby has made it his duty to deliver content based on beautiful arrangements rather than for cheap tricks to play with digital streaming outlets’ complex algorithms.

In short, Moby is moving his skillset towards other singers’ vocal chops to showcase how unique, dazzling electro-driven synths sound to the tune of a raw, talented musician.

Case in point: serpentwithfeet; a neo-soul singer straight out of Los Angeles, California, who does not mind venturing out in the experimental route. The singer works his charm with Moby on not just one but six varying versions in total to his original song “On Air”.

The six-track comes bundled in an EP entitled On Air: Versions (2022) per guidance of Moby’s record label Always Centered at Night, with the original edit isolated from five varying versions all showcasing Moby’s genius instrumental work and serpentwithfeet’s gorgeous, melodic voice.

Among the various interpretations include the “Analog” version, a standout from the EP, which features a dazzling orchestra-like bedding coupled with electronic synths and serpentwithfeet’s vocals rendered in lo-fi format. This combination proves fantastical as it complements the original edit’s atmospheric vibe as if it was being pitched to be made a score for a fantasy movie soundtrack.

The remaining track-listing for the project is as followed:

1.) On Air (Original Edit)

2.) On Air (Strings Version)

3.) On Air (4 a.m. Version)

4.) On Air (Shadows Version)

5.) On Air (Analog Version)

6.) On Air (Acapella Version)

You can find the collection now on Spotify, Apple Music and of course on YouTube. Take a listen below:

(Photo Credit: Pamela Lin)