Run The Jewels Share “Opening Theme” From Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2022 - 1:24 PM

American hip hop duo Run The Jewels have returned with the debut of a new song for the forthcoming film Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm which is set to arrive later this year on November 8. The new track serves as the opening theme for the animated movie which is about a group of anthropomorphic fast food items that go on adventures with their human neighbor.

The song is fresh with an impeccable flow and cleanly delivered verses. The beat is fast-paced and catchy leaving fans of RTJ and ATHF excited for the new releases. As mentioned in a press release, lyrically, the song serves as a “mini-preview of the movie itself” referencing each of the main characters as well as the main plot line of the film.

In July, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike released his first new solo music in over a decade in the form of his single “Run.” The song, features a verse from Young Thug, and is accompanied by a powerful music video which also includes a monologue by Dave Chappelle. In August, the duo collaborated with Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky for their track “Strangers.”

They recently finished off their tour with Rage Against The Machine following vocalist Zack de la Rocha’s onstage injury. The duo has also been included on multiple festival lineups this year including Juneteenth Celebration, #iVoted, Andalucia, Something In The Water and Coachella alongside Jhené Aiko, Questlove, Rise Against, Muse, Tyler, The Creator, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer