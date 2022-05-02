Virtual Festival #iVoted Announces 2022 Lineup Including Run The Jewels, Rise Against, DeVotchKa and More

Home News Noah Janowski May 2nd, 2022 - 6:17 PM

The virtual festival, #iVoted, has announced their 2022 lineup including a list of many notable artists that includes Run The Jewels, Rise Against, DeVotchKa, 3OH!3, Lil Scrappy, Neon Hitch among many more. The festival will be live streaming on November 8th. which is the next Election Day.

The mission of #iVoted festival is to increase voter turnout. It is a virtual festival in which people over the age of 18 can RSVP to get a link to the event by proving they voted in this year’s election. Underage fans can RSVP by telling the festival when they are eligible to vote and why they’re excited to vote.

The festival began in 2018, when]#iVoted activated over 150 venues in 37 states to let fans who showed a selfie from outside of their polling place into venues on November 6th of that year.

In 2020, #iVoted pivoted due to the pandemic and launched what their website calls :”the largest digital concert in history”, which took place on November 3rd. Over 450 artists performed at the inaugural #iVoted Festival.

Run The Jewels, one of the biggest performers of the night which features rappers Killer Mike and EL-P, most recently released their fourth album, which was also the fourth installment of their self-titled albums in June 2020 before releasing a deluxe version of the album in September 2021.

Rock band Rise Against most recently released their 12th album, Nowhere Generation, in June 2021. DeVotchKa has not released an album since August 2018, when they released their sixth album, This Night Falls Forever.

3OH!3, who are most known for their late 2000s hits “DONTTRSUTME,” “STARSTRUCKK,” featuring pop superstar, Katy Perry, and “My First Kiss” featuring another notable pop star, Kesha.

Rapper Lil Scrappy had gained much popularity in the mid-2000s and most recently released an album, Confident, in 2018.

Neon Hitch is known for her signing the hook on the Gym Class Heroes hit “Ass Back Home” as well as her own 2012 hit “F*** U Betta.”