Andalucia Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Run The Jewels, Rage Against The Machine, Muse And More

April 29th, 2022

The inaugural Andalucía Big Festival has unleashed its incredible lineup and will feature huge names such as Rage Against The Machine, Jamiroquai (exclusive European show), Muse, Glass Animals, Years & Years, Vetusta Morla, Biffy Clyro, Nova Twins, Sylvie Kreusch, Morgan, Los Planetas, Lucy Dacus, Michael Kiwanuka and more. The 2022 Andalucía Big Festival will take place in Málaga, Spain, at Sacaba beach on September 8, 9, and 10, featuring a host of top international and regional music acts.

This massive festival will feature three days of live music on multiple stages, with a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in the music industry. In addition to the headliners, the festival will also feature a number of up-and-coming artists, as well as well-known regional acts like Los Zigarros, Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado, and others. The Andalucía Big Festival is sure to be a can’t-miss event for music lovers of all genres.

Andalucía Big Festival is part of a larger project, which seeks to create the largest cultural event in Andalusia. Tickets for Andalucía Big Festival are now available on the festival‘s website, here.