Rage Against The Machine Wraps First Tour in 12 Years and Performs “Fistful Of Steel”

Rage Against The Machine wrapped its first tour in 12 years on August 14. And, according to Spin, the band pulled out some wild cards during the tour. Some rare performances included “Without a Face”, “No Shelter”, “Vietnow” and a cover of Run The Jewels’ “Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck”). But it was their performance of “Fistful of Steel” on August 12 that really stole the show:

The band hasn’t performed “Fistful of Steel” live since 1997 – making this the first live performance of the song in 25 years. As seen on video, the band performed the song in front of a giant video screen that starts out with a group of men climbing over a chain link fence before segueing into a live feed of the band’s performance. The crowd clearly loves it, and hopefully other fans will too.

Rage Against The Machine recently also performed “Born of a Broken Man” for the first time in 14 years as well. It was an eventful tour; guitarist Tom Morello was accidentally tackled by security guards on stage, the band made a few key statements against indigenous discriminations, and Zack de la Rocha had to sing while seated after injuring his leg on stage.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson