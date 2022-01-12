Coachella Announces 2022 Lineup Including Billie Eilish, Ye, Run The Jewels, Swedish House Mafia and More

Home News Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 7:10 PM

The Coachella music festival has announced some exciting acts for their 2022 lineup including Billie Eilish, Ye (Kanye West), Run The Jewels, Swedish House Mafia and more! The beloved music festival will be returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Coachella will be running for these two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Headlining the event is Eilish, West and Harry Styles. Styles is set to perform Friday April 15 and 22, Eilish is playing Saturday April 16 and 23 and West, Sunday April 17 and 24. Eilish will be promoting her new album, Happier Than Ever. West also had a major release last year, his album, Donda.

There’s some very interesting acts this year, including Tik Tok star, Joji, who some may know by his YouTube name, “Filthy Frank.” Another amazing performer on the list to note is indie singer, Beabadoobee, who just wrapped her North American Tour where she promoted her album, Fake It Flowers. Also playing the festival is Italian rock band, Måneskin, the group has been making waves in the music industry after winning EuroVision 2021. Some of the other noteworthy acts include 21 Savage, Beach Bunny, Bishop Briggs, Conan Gray, The Regrettes, Wallows, FINNEAS, and a ton of other must see performers.

Weekend two presale is now available. If you register now, you’ll receive a personalized code that will allow you to purchase passes for the festival. The passes will be available starting January 14 at 10 PT. It should be noted that this is only a presale and nothing is guaranteed within the offer.

Like in years past, Youtube will be returning for Coachella 2022 as the festival’s official livestream partner (both weekends). This year marks the tenth year that the festival has been streamed world wide.

There will be Official Hotel Travel Packages available for both weekends. Additional information can be found through the Coachella site.

Be sure to grab your tickets, you won’t want to miss out on these wonderful acts!