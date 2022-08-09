Danger Mouse & Black Thought Recruit Run The Jewels & A$AP Rocky For New Single “Strangers”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 5:49 PM

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have returned with their new single “Strangers” from their upcoming album Cheat Codes which is set to arrive on August 12 via BMG. The new track marks the fourth release from the record, following “No Gold Teeth”, “Because” featuring Joey Bada$$, Dylan Cartlidge and Russ as well as “Aquamarine” featuring Michael Kiwanuka. The new song features both Run The Jewels and A$AP Rocky.

Run The Jewels commented on the collaboration, offering, “We were honored to get down with our elite and legendary friends Danger Mouse, Black Thought and A$AP Rocky on this banger.”

The song is seamless, blending each of the rappers’ lines with superb delivery against the backdrop of energetic sounds. The track goes non-stop, leaving barely any seconds between verses as the exuberant beat drives it forward.

“Strangers” marks the reunion of Danger Mouse and A$AP Rocky who had previously worked together on Rocky’s second studio album AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP which was released in 2015. They had also collaborated on “Chase Me”, a song he released in 2017 featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi.

Cheat Codes will mark Black Thought’s latest work since Streams Of Thought which was released back in 2020 to glowing reviews from fans and critics alike. The forthcoming album also marks Danger Mouse’s first hip-hop album since his 2005 collaborative album with the late MF Doom, Danger Doom.

Run The Jewels is currently on tour with Rage Against The Machine while A$AP Rocky is spending time with his new family consisting of iconic singer Rihanna and their newborn child.