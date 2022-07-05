Killer Mike Debuts Powerful New Song And Video “RUN” Featuring Young Thug

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 4:12 PM

Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike has released his first new solo music in over a decade in the form of his new single “RUN.” The song, featuring Young Thug, is accompanied by a powerful music video which also features a monologue by Dave Chappelle.

The music video opens with Chappelle offering a couple of words about American history and how it is undoubtedly tied to Black history in innumerable ways. He makes a powerful statement, addressing the fact that Black people’s contributions have been erased throughout history. He offers words of empowerment, stating “You’re just as heroic as those people that stormed the beach”, referring to D-Day. The video follows a smoky battlefield of soldiers as they fight off their enemy. Killer Mike is shown walking through trenches in his black leather jacket as he raps. One set of lyrics that particularly reflects the message is: “Get money and the power teach ‘em while they’re young / Blessed to make it out the slums.”

In a behind the scenes video regarding the song and music video, Killer Mike comments, “There’s a war going on for people who want justice and righteousness and there’s a war that’s symbolized by what you notice is old confederate uniforms and nazi-like uniforms. Those things are just to polarize so you know who the good and bad guys are, but you don’t always know who the good and bad guys are.” He also remarks that the song and video were ultimately inspired by Chappelle’s speech which he felt was particularly moving.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer