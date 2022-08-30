Arcade Fire Tour Still Moving Forward Despite Allegations

Home News Skyy Rincon August 30th, 2022 - 11:34 AM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, despite recent claims of alleged sexual misconduct, Win Butler and the rest of Arcade Fire are currently expected to move forward with their touring as planned. The band is currently scheduled to perform tonight (August 30) in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena; the venue has since posted set times on their social media. The tour is set to be supported by Feist on the UK leg and Beck on the U.S. trek.

The allegations of sexual misconduct are from three different women as well as a gender nonconforming person who came forward about their alleged experiences with Butler who is married to fellow bandmate Regine Chassagne.

Get ready to start 🕺 Indie rock group Arcade Fire graces the stage of #3Arena TONIGHT 🤘 6:30pm: Doors open

7:30pm: Special guest Feist kicks off the evening Please arrive early 🐦 use public transport where possible 🚌 and remember – 3Arena is a cashless venue! 💳 pic.twitter.com/Q9PisvZ2Z2 — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) August 30, 2022

The band released their sixth studio album WE back in May which has since earned critical acclaim as well as fan approval. The record featured production from icon Nigel Godrich as well as a guest appearance from Peter Gabriel of Genesis.

This past year has been quite busy for Arcade Fire. The band played a benefit show for Ukraine in March, released a new single entitled “Lightning I,II” and covered “Give Peace A Chance” live with David Byrne. They also played a headline-worthy Coachella set, debuting their track “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” They recently covered Wolf Parade’s “This Heart’s On Fire” during Montreal’s Osheaga music festival.

The band’s Richard Reed Parry has also been involved in other projects including a collaborative new LP entitled Heart and Breath: Rhythm and Tone Fields with Susie Ibarra. He also announced The Sadies’ final album following Dallas Good’s passing in February.