South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert Featuring Primus & Ween Announced For August 2022 Release

On August 13, Comedy Central will be airing South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert featuring show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Performances by California based rock band Primus and Pennsylvania based rock band Ween will also be included in the special.

The concert will also be made available for streaming on Paramount+ on August 14. The live concert was filmed at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater in Colorado. Park and Stone performed fan-favorites as well as their own original songs in honor of the role that South Park played in their long time friendship. The concert will be airing 25 years to the date and time of the show’s August 1997 premiere on television.

Third Man Records recently announced that it would be releasing the Primus: The Revenant Juke — A Collection of Fables and Farce box set. Back in April, the band announced the release of their newest EP Conspiranoid and shared the single “Conspiranoia.” Les Claypool also announced Oakland Bastard Jazz shows for July 26.

Back in December 2019, Ween was included on the Summer Camp Festival 2020 lineup alongside Rezz and the Dirty Heads. In February 2020, the band announced summer 2020 tour dates which unfortunately had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The shows were then moved to spring 2021 and canceled due to the ongoing nature of the variants. Their tours dates were subsequently rescheduled and extended once the virus became more controllable.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson