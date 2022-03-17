South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Announced Including Primus And Ween

Home News Tara Mobasher March 17th, 2022 - 11:12 PM

Comedy Central’s South Park will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Artists Primus and Ween will be featured at the one-night-only concert.

“South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert” will take place August 10, with tickets being sold now through March 20 at AXS.com, The animated adult comedy series began airing in 1997, with Primus having wrote and recorded its classic theme song, and Ween having written the original song “The Rainbow” to the show. The bands were also both featured in an episode in the show’s second season titled “Chef Aid.”

South Park is still airing on Comedy Central, with made-for-TV films on the way for the new streaming platform Paramount+. Both creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will also be at the concert.

In a statement, they joked, “We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now.”

Primus previously rescheduled their 2021 tour for this upcoming August. They will travel through cities like Boise, Spokane, New York, Baltimore, Richmond, Milwaukee and more, up until the conclusion of the tour in October.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson