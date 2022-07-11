Third Man Records Announces Primus: The Revenant Juke: A Collection Of Fables And Farce Box Set

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 6:55 PM

With the current rise in vinyl demand and popularity, it is to be expected that artists, both tried and true and rising stars alike, will buy into the hype. Third Man Records, founded by hit maker Jack White, has just solidified another classic band’s discography with the announcement of Primus: The Revenant Juke — A Collection of Fables and Farce.

The Revenant Juke box set includes six 7-inch vinyl pressings featuring the highlights of six different Primus albums including their 1990 debut studio album Frizzle Fry, 1991’s Sailing The Seas Of Cheese, 1993’s Pork Soda, 1995’s Tales From The Punch Bowl, 1998’s The Brown Album and 1999’s The Antipop.

The first disc features “John the Fisherman” and “Too Many Puppies” on soft purple vinyl, the second disc features “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” and “Tommy The Cat” on bitter lime green vinyl, the third disc features “My Name Is Mud” and “Mr. Krinkle” on fermented orange vinyl, the fourth disc features “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver” and “Southbound Pachyderm” on bruised peach vinyl, the fifth disc features “Shake Hands With Beef” and “Over The Falls” on yellow vinyl and the sixth disc features “The Antipop” and “Coattails Of A Dead Man” on turquoise vinyl. The box set is available exclusively as a part of Third Man Records Vault series as the 53rd package. In order to receive the package, fans must sign up for the Third Man Vault program here.

Primus has been quite active in recent years, announcing the release of their new EP Conspiranoid. They were also included on the South Park 25th anniversary concert lineup alongside Ween. Les Claypool also announced Oakland Bastard Jazz shows for July 26.

Primus: The Revenant Juke — A Collection of Fables and Farce Tracklist

Disc One:

“John The Fisherman” b/w “Too Many Puppies” (on soft purple vinyl)

Disc Two:

“Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” b/w “Tommy The Cat” (on bitter lime vinyl)

Disc Three:

“My Name Is Mud” b/w “Mr. Krinkle” (on fermented orange vinyl)

Disc Four:

“Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver” b/w “Southbound Pachyderm” (on bruised peach vinyl)

Disc Five:

“Shake Hands With Beef” b/w “Over The Falls” (on ducky yellow vinyl)

Disc Six:

“The Antipop” b/w “Coattails Of A Dead Man” (on generic turquoise vinyl)

Photo Credit: Marv Watson