Ween Cancels Summer 2021 Shows Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Tristan Kinnett April 19th, 2021 - 3:55 PM

Pennsylvania rock band Ween canceled their June 2021 shows due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates were originally scheduled for September 2020, but rescheduled for this June before finally being canceled altogether.

It was only a three-date tour, with appearances set for 6/17 in Houston, 6/19 in Dallas and 6/22 in Oklahoma City, but they had also planned five summer 2020 concerts in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon which were also rescheduled for 2021. Those dates, and more dates listed on Ween’s schedule weren’t addressed in the particular Facebook post that announces the Texas and Oklahoma dates’ cancellation. Their Summer Camp Festival appearance is still on, although postponed until August 2021.

“We regret to inform you that our dates in Houston, TX on 6/17, Irving, TX on 6/19 and Oklahoma City, OK on 6/22 have been canceled,” Ween wrote. “All TX dates ticket holders will automatically receive a refund in the form of original payment from your initial point of purchase. All OKC ticket holders will need to reach out to their original point of purchase to request a refund or have the option for a 120% ticket to a future show. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe.”

The band formed during the 1980s as a duo, Dean Ween and Gene Ween. Although they haven’t put out any new music as Ween since 2007’s La Cucaracha, each of the brothers has released solo records. Dean Ween has two solo albums as The Dean Ween Group, The Deaner Album (2016) and rock2 (2018). Gene Ween retired the ‘Gene Ween’ name, shared a solo album called Marvelous Clouds under his birth name Aaron Freemon and a self-titled album as just Freeman. Dean Ween, a.k.a. Mickey Melchiondo, spoke about the band’s breakup and more with mxdwn’s Raymond Flotat.

Ween’s music is usually described as “humorous” and “psychedelic,” but otherwise they’re known for being rather eclectic. While many people only know them as the group behind the hit single “Ocean Man,” they have a huge cult following. Any of the albums they released from 1990’s God Ween Satan: The Oneness onwards are critically respected for different reasons, and Chocolate and Cheese (1994), The Mollusk (1997), White Pepper (2000) and Quebec (2003) are especially popular.