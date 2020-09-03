Ween Postpones 2020 Tour Dates to Summer 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Adam Benavides September 3rd, 2020 - 6:29 PM

Alt-rock heroes and Pennsylvania-natives Ween have officially announced they are postponing their upcoming three-date U.S. tour dates to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The band made the announcement with a brief Facebook post, highlighting when and where the rescheduled dates–originally set for later this month–will take place next year.

Per the announcement, the band’s Thursday, September 17 show at the Bayou Music Center in Houston will be rescheduled to Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Friday, September 18 show at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas will be rescheduled to Saturday, June 19, 2021 and will be relocated to the The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irvine, Texas. Lastly, the group’s Saturday, September 19 show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City will be moved to Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Ween was formed around 1984 by childhood best friends Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo in Newhope, Pennsylvania. The two had been friends since middle school and legend has it their stage names, Gene and Dean Ween, were inspired by punk-rock icons The Ramones. While the band has never achieved huge commercial success, the duo has been critically lauded for years while cultivating a dedicated, cult-like following of their nuanced catalogue that spans the funk, folk, punk, alternative, gospel, country, prog, R&B, psychedelic, heavy metal and soul genres. While Freeman and Melchiondo solely performed as a duo under their pseudonyms for Ween’s first decade, they eventually evolved the band into a four- and ultimately five-piece outfit for their live performances.

After Freeman announced his departure from Ween in 2012 to focus on issues with drug and alcohol addiction, the group reunited in 2015 and has been touring ever since. The band has released seven full-length studio albums with their last record La Cucaracha appearing in 2007.

Ween Postponed 2020 Tour

09/17 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, Texas

09/18 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, Texas

09/19 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ween Postponed 2020 Tour

06/17 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, Texas

06/19 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irvine, Texas

06/22 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma