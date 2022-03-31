Primus’ Les Claypool Announces New Oakland Bastard Jazz Shows

Home News Tara Mobasher March 31st, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Primus frontman Les Claypool announced an upcoming live performance from his Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz collective. Claypool will be joined by Galacticic, etc. drummer Stanton Moore, percussionist Mike Dillion and saxophonist Skerik.

The upcoming shows will take place in Oakland, California on July 26. One show will begin at 8:00 p.m., while another will follow at 10:00 p.m. They will also perform in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 28.

Primus will be featured at a one-night-only concert for Comedy Central’s South Park this summer in Colorado, and also rescheduled their 2021 tour for this upcoming August. They will be traveling through cities like Boise, Spokane, New York, Baltimore, Richmond, Milwaukee and more, up until the conclusion of the tour in October.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson