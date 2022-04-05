Primus Announce New EP Conspiranoid; Share 12-Minute Long Single “Conspiranoia”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 5th, 2022 - 7:30 PM

The California-based rock band, Primus, has announced their upcoming three-track EP titled Conspiranoid, beginning with their first single. “Conspiranoia,” a 12-minute track to introduce the album, was accompanied by a psychedelic and animated music video.

The newly-released track shed light on the spiraling and endless abyss of conspiracy theories that have found their place in American politics, most notably, the far-right QAnon cult group who believe the government is run by a group of pedophiles, who conspired against former president Donald Trump.

“I watched the distrust and divide grow between friends, colleagues, relatives, and the general population because of the consumption and digesting of disinformation, misinformation, warped information, and flat-out fairy tales being perpetuated by anyone with a slight hint of web design aptitude,” Les Claypool previously said in an interview.

The song features confusing guitar chords, alongside panicked and delusional lyrics. Still, the album will also feature songs titled “Follow the Fool” and “Erin on the Side of Caution,” which seemingly tease a similar subject matter as their predecessor.

Photo Credit: Marvin Watson