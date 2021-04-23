Ween Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin April 23rd, 2021 - 1:16 PM

American rock band Ween has announced their rescheduled Summer 2022 tour dates. The band announced on April 19 that they would be moving their 2021 tour dates to 2022.

The rescheduled dates were announced in a Facebook post on April 23. The rescheduled dates for June and July of 2022 will take the band through the American mountain states.

This is the second time the band’s tour dates have been rescheduled. Ween announced that they would postpone their tour 2020 dates last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was originally supposed to be three dates in June of 2020, and would’ve taken the band through Texas.

Ween was formed in 1984 by members Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchionodo. The two are better known by their stage names, Gene and Dean Ween (respectively). Freeman and Melchionodo are from New Hope, Pennsylvania, and met in their junior high school typing class.

Over their 37 year history, the band has released nine studio albums. Originally, the lineup included only Freeman and Melchionodo, but with the release of their fourth studio album, Chocolate and Cheese, they expanded to include members Dave Driewitz on bass, Claude Coleman Jr. on drums, and Glenn Mclelland on keyboard. The band broke up once in 2011, when Aaron Freeman announced he intended to pursue solo music.

Ween got back together in 2015. Though they haven’t released any new music since their 2007 La Cucaracha album, they continue to play together live.

Ween Summer 2022 Tour Dates:

6/24 Dillon, CO

6/25 Dillon, CO

6/28 Boise, ID

6/29 Missoula, MT

7/1 Seattle, WA

7/2 Troutdale, OR