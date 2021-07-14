Ween Extends 2021 Tour, Adds Fall Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 2:57 PM

Rock duo Ween added four more dates to their Summer tour, extending it into the Fall. The band play will also play three dates in Denver, CO, from October 29th to October 31st. They announced some of their tour dates this year, June and July dates, were rescheduled again for Summer 2022. But the group still is set to play the Summer Camp festival in august and the other previously announced tour dates.

Ween formed in 1984 as the brainchild of Mickey Melchiondo and Aaron Freeman. Both artist later changed their name to Dean and Gene Ween. In their long career, the band released nine albums. Their album La Cucaracha dropped 14 years ago in 2007. In 2011 the band broke up because of Freeman’s pursue of a solo career. The band got back together in 2015.

Even though the presale just started today, it seems like the presale tickets for every date are sold out. The new dates also feature a two-day pass for the multi-night concerts in Oakland, CA and Philadelphia, PA. The tour will conclude in Silver Springs, MD, on December 12th.

Nov 4 & 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Nov 6 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Dec 10 & 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Dec 12 – Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore