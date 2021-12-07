Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Share New Hanukkah Cover of “Rock and Roll All Night” By Kiss

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 7:18 AM

As this year’s Hanukkah comes to an end, so does Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s series of covers by Jewish artists. The final installment in this year’s series was “Rock and Roll All Night” by Kiss, and the duo did not disappoint. Their cover sticks close to the original, complete with Grohl using a deep voice and, of course, face paint. The video, however, draws a hilarious juxtaposition with the lyrics, as the two relax to read, clean the house and practice yoga while singing about “rocking all night and partying every day.”



This year’s series started with a cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” and has since featured Van Halen’s “Jump,” The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop” and more. This is the second year the artists have created a Hanukkah series, with last year’s covers including “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys and “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan, to name a few.

As Grohl brings this year’s series to an end, he is closing out a productive year. His memoir “The Storyteller” reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, the Foo Fighters went on a winter tour across the West Coast and they only have more shows to come. Next year, the band is making appearances at the Innings Festival, Welcome to Rockville, Lollapalooza Brazil and Argentina and embarking on their own tour.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz