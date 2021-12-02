Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Continue Hanukkah Celebration With Cover of Van Halen‘s “Jump”

Home News Skyler Graham December 2nd, 2021 - 3:09 PM

After kicking off their second annual series of covers of songs by Jewish artists, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have shared their third cover, “Jump” by Van Halen. The two started the series last year as a way to celebrate Hannukah with songs such as “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys and “Hotline Bling” by Drake. This year, they’ve already released their versions of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” The Ramone’s “Blitzkrieg Bop” and Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” with several more to come to celebrate the eight-day holiday.

Each of these covers provides a fresh take on classic songs, and “Jump” is no exception. The song opens with the recognizable synth chords and drum beats, and the video maintains all of the cheesy effects expected from an ‘80s-themed video. In between the footage of the duo playing the song, with Grohl on drums and vocals and Kurstin on the keyboard, are clips of the duo aptly jumping off of the stage, stairs and more.

“Quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews,” the two said about the cover in Loudwire, “David Lee Roth has gone on record crediting his Bar Mitzvah preparation as his earliest vocal training. He became a rockstar the day he became a man: Diamond Dreidel DLR and Van Halen…with ‘Jump.’” Check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz