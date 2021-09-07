Foo Fighters Announce New Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Casey Melnick September 7th, 2021 - 12:47 PM

American rock band Foo Fighters have announced that they are headed west for a mini tour this winter. Via an announcement on social media, the band revealed that they will making stops in Nevada and California beginning early December.

The first two shows are slated to take place on December 2nd and December 4th at Park Theater in Las Vegas. The band will then head to California for a couple of shows. On December 7th, Foo Fighters will perform at the Golden Center 1 in Sacramento. The last show will be played at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on December 9th.

According to the announcement, tickets will go on sale starting Friday, September 10th at 10 AM PT. They can be bought at this site.

Foo Fighters are a legendary rock group. Originally started as a solo project by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, the group is one of the most successful alternative rock bands and have released ten studio albums. Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album four times. The band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month.

Back in February, the band released Medicine at Midnight. Clocking in at 39 minutes, this is the shortest Foo Fighters album yet and showcases the band taking on a pop-oriented, stadium swinging approach.

In July, the band channeled their inner disco and released a Bee Gees cover album under the pseudonym Dee Gees. The album consists of half Bee Gees covers and half live tracks

Foo Fighters, who have been touring this summer, will be playing at this year’s Shaky Knees festival scheduled to begin October 22nd at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The band will be headlining the first night in place of Stevie Nicks who was forced to cancel most of her tour due to COVID.

Foo Fighters are notorious for their high energy shows. The band recently made headlines when they welcomed Nandi Bushell on stage in front of a sold out crowd at The Forum. Bushell, an 11-year-old music prodigy, rocked the stage during a closing performance of “Everlong.”

Foo Fighters Winter 2021 Tour Dates:

12/02/2021 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

12/04/2021 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

12/07/2021 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

12/09/2021 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz