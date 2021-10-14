Dave Grohl’s Memoir The Storyteller Reaches No. 1 On New York Times Bestseller List

Home News Skyler Graham October 14th, 2021 - 12:03 PM

On Oct. 4, Nirvana and Foo Fighters artist Dave Grohl released his memoir, The Storyteller. Not even two weeks later, the book hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.

According to an article on Loudwire, the drummer promoted this memoir through a press tour and a series of anecdotes in anticipation of the book’s release. In one excerpt, for example, Grohl revealed that he once received a fake — but nonetheless devastating — phone call declaring Kurt Cobain dead only about a month before the Nirvana frontman’s actual death in April of 1994.

And this story is only one of many intriguing tales throughout Grohl’s over-30-year career in rock & roll. It’s these tales that are to thank for the memoir’s success, which debuted higher than the memoir by Stephanie Grisham, the former Trump White House press secretary.

The Foo Fighters founder sees this accomplishment after recent controversies, from arguments surrounding him potentially joining GWAR to the Nevermind album cover debate. The latter resulted in a lawsuit in which Spencer Elden — the now 30-year-old model who was the naked baby on the cover — sued the band for alleged child sexual exploitation. Although Grohl admitted he doesn’t have much say in the legal aspects of the controversy, he did suggest altering the album cover.

But it may be controversy, heartbreak and other personal battles that have made Grohl’s story all the more compelling.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored,” Grohl writes on Facebook. “Huge thanks to everyone at Dey Street Books for making my first book such an amazing experience.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz