Dave Grohl Shares Cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)” To Kick Off New Hanukkah Covers Series

Home News Skyler Graham November 29th, 2021 - 11:35 AM

As the holiday season kicks off menorahs are shining through storefronts and wreaths are decorating doors. To celebrate Hanukkah, Dave Grohl is putting together a series of covers of songs by Jewish artists. The first of this year’s series is “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb. The video, which looks like it was filmed like a home video, shows the Foo Fighters frontman in a dress and cat-eye glasses before transitioning to him screaming in front of flashing lights, then alternating between the respective serenity and chaos of these scenes for the rest of the song.



This is the second year that the former Nirvana drummer has worked with producer Greg Kurstin on the Hanukkah series. According to Consequence, last year’s series included covers of “Hotline Bling” by Drake, “Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys, “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” by Bob Dylan and more.

Throughout the year, Grohl has been busy with projects such as his memoir The Storyteller, which reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. In this memoir, he told tales from his Nirvana days and even prior, such as when he almost joined GWAR. Of the controversies still surrounding Nirvana, there has been news regarding the lawsuit against the band for their Nevermind album cover. Grohl admitted that he would be open to changing the cover art, but still snarkily commented that Spencer Elden — the person who was on the cover as a four-month-old — “has a Nevermind tattoo, I don’t.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz