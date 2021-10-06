Baseball Themed Innings Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Including Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent and More

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 2:38 PM

The Innings Festival might be a weird one to think about, but it makes sense nonetheless. A mashup of baseball and music, the two day event is set to take place on February 27 and 28, and has just announced its lineup. Musical headliners include Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, and My Morning Jacket, and the major leagues will be represented by Roger Clemens, Hall of Famer Tim Raines, Ryan Dempster and more.

The event is set to take place at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park, and will have batting cages set up, and other baseball related activities, such as a talk show on site, hosted by former right-handed pitcher Ryan Dempster and called Off the Mound according to consequence.net. In addition to Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, and My Morning Jacket, the lineup includes Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, Fitz & the Tantrums, and Low Cut Connie.

A few baseball players will take the stage at the “All-Star Baseball Jam,” and the jam will be led by former Padres and White Sox pitcher — and accomplished charity guitarist — Jake Peavy. Tame Impala is already gearing up for more live performances, such as Hollywood Bowl, which they’ll appear at in early November, much like St. Vincent, who performed at the venue in mid September. Foo Fighters have also been traveling extensively from festival to festival, recently performing at Lollapalooza and surprise performances at Coney Amphitheater.

Picture Credit Owen Ela