Welcome to Rockville announce 2022 Headliners Kiss, Korn, Guns N Roses and Foo Fighters

Skyler Graham November 15th, 2021 - 8:30 PM

As the performers for Welcome to Rockville 2021 are still making headlines, the festival already announced the lineup for next year’s festival. According to Brooklyn Vegan, KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters will all be performing at the Daytona festival in 2022. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to this festival, the Foo Fighters are playing at Lolapalooza Argentina and Brazil in 2022, alongside major artists such as Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, The Strokes and more.

Earlier this month, Korn shared a new single “Start the Healing,” a track from their upcoming album Requiem via Loma Vista Recordings. The writing for the album has been completed since April, but the band isn’t set to release the album until Feb. 4, 2022. The group also recently completed a fall tour with System of a Down and Russian Circles.

KISS was scheduled to perform a Las Vegas residency from late December to early February but recently canceled the residency. The reason for the cancelation was not explicitly stated but speculated to be due to criticism following allegedly lenient covid protocol that resulted in the death of a guitar technician on their tour recently. During this 2022 festival, however, they may perform their recently shared “Beth (Acoustic Mix),” a previously unreleased track from their upcoming album KISS – Destroyer 45th Deluxe Editions. The album is scheduled to be released this Friday, Nov. 19.

The Welcome to Rockville festival is currently dealing with a recent incident involving the band Brass Against. On Nov. 11, singer Sophia Urista urinated inside a (volunteering) audience member’s mouth, after which the fan spit the liquid into the crowd. A police report was filed following the incident.

