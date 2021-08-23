DaBaby Addresses Backlash Over Homophobic Comments At Festival Performance

Home News Jerry Morales August 23rd, 2021 - 9:40 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, American rapper DaBaby made his on-stage comeback after making homophobic comments during his performance at Rolling Loud last month that ultimately led to him being removed from various festival lineups. The rapper made an appearance during Hot 97 Summer Jam on August 22 where he addressed the backlash over his comments with a pre-recorded apology in the beginning of his set.

“[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” said DaBaby in the pre-recorded message. “So hats off to y’all for that. […] They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago.”

DaBaby originally made homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS during his Rolling Loud appearance. Consequently, he was removed from the Parklife Festival, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball lineups. Furthermore, radio programmers pulled the remix of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” which features DaBaby. His comments were also condemned by Lipa herself, Madonna and Elton John, among others.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone lighter up!” said DaBaby during his Rolling Loud performance.

The rapper would later apologize for his comments via social media. However, DaBaby eventually deleted the apology.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” read DaBaby’s deleted apology. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”