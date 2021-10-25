The Strokes Announce Special New Years Eve Show In New York

Home News Skyler Graham October 25th, 2021 - 7:11 PM

2022 is already set to be a major year for The Strokes: they are performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the MetLife Stadium in August, they are part of the lineup for the Tempelhof Sounds Festival in Berlin and as of today, they are kicking off the year with a performance at the Barclays Center on New Year’s Eve.

According to Stereogum, the New York-based rock band announced on Twitter that they would be returning to Brooklyn for this performance, alongside two opening acts, IDLES and Hinds. The British punk band IDLES is also set to perform at the aforementioned Tempelhof Sounds Festival, indicating that there are opportunities for collaboration between the bands. The British band has indeed covered The Strokes in the past and may cover them again as they share the stage.

The Strokes’ busy plans for next year is only one indication of the band’s work throughout 2021. In March, particularly, the band won their first Grammy — for Best Rock Album, nonetheless — for their 2020 album The New Abnormal. In May, they performed and spoke at a fundraiser event for Maya Wiley and her NYC mayoral primary election campaign. This past weekend, they delivered a “sloppy but transcendent” performance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, and this weekend, they’re just one of the major acts performing at Outside Lands in San Francisco.

Between these major shows on both Halloween weekend and New Year’s Eve, The Strokes are bringing 2021 to a close and 2022 to an invigorating open with their beloved and award-winning music.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister