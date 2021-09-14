Caroline Polachek Performs Two Unreleased Songs “Smoke” And “Sunset” at Pitchfork MusicFestival

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 9:45 PM

Caroline Polachek performed on the last day of Pitchfork’s Music Festival and surprised fans with two unreleased songs titled “Sunset” and “Smoke.” It was not made clear when/ if Polachek plans to release these songs, but they can be seen on multiple Instagram and Twitter outlets.

In a post of her own Polachek seems to have announced that she performed three unreleased songs at Hopscotch Music Festival, which must mean she is in the process of writing a new album. This would follow Polachek’s previous album from 2019 titled Pang, which she has yet to be able to tour for.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Polachek has had to push back tour dates for almost two years now, which include special performances such as the one at London’s Roundhouse venue on October 28. It was also recently announced the Polachek will be joining Dua Lipa on her tour, making her return to the stage not only a music festival centered event. Her other notable appearances include the upcoming Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, and at Terminal 5 on December 2.